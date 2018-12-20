More than one ton of unused medication collected throughout Westmoreland County in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force announced Thursday that more than one ton of medication was collected in the 29 drug take-back boxes placed throughout the county over the past year.

“I’m thrilled. That means over two years more than two tons of unused medications were taken in and kept from getting into the wrong hands,” said Tim Phillips, director of the task force.

“Dropping your unused meds in one of the 29 take back boxes in Westmoreland is an easy way for anyone to make their neighborhood safer. You don’t have to look far for a box near your home or business,” said county Detective Tony Marcocci.

Phillips noted that area residents are becoming more familiar with the program and “where they can take those needed prescription bottles that have been sitting in medicine cabinets for an extended period.”

The Federal Drug Administration reminds citizens that when medication is no longer needed, proper and prompt disposal is essential to keep drugs out of the hands of those who would sell or use them illicitly.

“I can’t overstate the importance of checking your medicine cabinet on a regular basis and disposing of unused meds safely. Prescription medication is good and necessary, but only when used as prescribed,” Phillips said.

The boxes, located at police departments in municipalities throughout the county and at the courthouse, were acquired through a program funded by the Pennsylvania State District Attorneys Association.

District Attorney John Peck’s office, members of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania Counter Drug Joint Task Force and local police departments partner in the ongoing public safety project, Phillips said.

DisposeRx packets, available at many pharmacies including all Walmart pharmacies, allow users to mix packet contents with water and unused narcotics, rendering them inert. The local task force also provided DisposeRx packets at several outreach events this year.

The FDA does not recommend flushing most medications as these end up in the downstream water supply and have been shown to leach into groundwater.

A list of accepted and prohibited take back box items can be viewed at the Westmoreland County Park Police’s webpage at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/1988/Drug-Take-Back-Box .

Expired, unwanted, or unused medicines can be dropped off at locations throughout the county. Local drop-off boxes can be located at https://apps.ddap.pa.gov/GetHelpNow/PillDrop.aspx .

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.