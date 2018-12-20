Greensburg medical marijuana dispensary now open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Medical marijuana has come at last to Greensburg.

About 15 customers waited outside the new dispensary on East Pittsburgh Street before it opened Thursday morning.

Most were existing medical marijuana patients who live near Greensburg and previously had to drive to Monroeville, Pittsburgh or Washington to get prescriptions.

“It’s super exciting,” said Jessica Hall of Greensburg, who arrived minutes after the dispensary’s 10 a.m. opening. “It takes like an hour to go to the other ones. You have to plan a whole day around it.”

The dispensary is owned by Keystone Integrated Care but managed by Solevo Wellness , which owns dispensaries in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and Cranberry.

The Squirrel Hill dispensary has about 1,500 customers from Westmoreland County who now have a closer option, said Sam Britz, Solevo’s chief operating officer.

“There has been a lot of buzz,” he said.

The Greensburg dispensary is mostly expected to cater to existing patients rather than creating new medical marijuana consumers.

“We’re not talking about a whole new base of people,” Britz said.

The company expects between 80 and 100 customers a day at the Greensburg site.

The dispensary had a full range of products on opening day, including dry leaf, pills, tinctures and ointments. However, due to problems with the statewide marijuana distribution system, some brands won’t be available until later this week, Britz said.

Customer Jennifer Reno of Hempfield said she hopes having a local dispensary will help reduce shortages.

She prefers taking marijuana in tincture or pill forms, but dispensaries in Pittsburgh don’t always have these products.

“Supply does not equal demand in any way,” she said.

Customers said they’ve been eager for the site to open.

“We’ve been waiting since the spring for this to open,” said Jerry Fetterman of Latrobe.

The Greensburg dispensary originally was scheduled to open in March, but Keystone Integrated Care repeatedly delayed construction , citing funding problems. The management deal with Solevo was announced in November .

It is Westmoreland County’s only medical marijuana dispensary.

However, the state this week announced Chicago-based GTI Pennsylvania LLC received a permit to open a dispensary in Unity.

Solevo Wellness in Greensburg is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.