Greensburg police need help identifying 2 suspects who racked up fraudulent charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Less than 90 minutes after an elderly Pittsburgh woman lost her wallet in Greensburg, the fraudulent charges for thousands of dollars worth of gift cards started rolling in.

Greensburg police are hoping to identify two suspects they believe are responsible for divvying up cards in the wallet and visiting several area stores on Dec. 13.

Detective Chuck Irvin said the 76-year-old woman was at Nature’s Way at 1:42 p.m. and may have lost her wallet there when she got distracted.

“We started getting charges right around 3 p.m.,” Irvin said. “The defendants split up the credit cards that were in there and one went one way, one went the other way.”

The two suspects went to Target on Route 30 in Hempfield, Walmart stores in Unity and Hempfield, Rite Aid on Route 30 in Hempfield and Lowe’s in Unity, he said. They either successfully purchased or attempted to purchase about $5,000 in gift cards and other small items. One suspect was seen on surveillance footage in a white car.

The victim’s cards have since been deactivated. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 724-834-3800.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.