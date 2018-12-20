Commissioners approve new Westmoreland County comprehensive plan two years in the making

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After two years of public hearings, planning and debate Westmoreland County’s blueprint for future growth was approved Thursday.

The 110-page document outlines strategies to reverse the county’s shrinking population and help lure more businesses and industries as well as enhancing the quality of life for residents for the next 10 to 15 years. It replaces the county’s first and only other comprehensive plan that was enacted in 2005.

“Now the implementation has to start,” said Jason Rigone, director of the county’s planning department.

Work on the new comprehensive plan project called “Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” started in 2016 and included public participation from more than 5,000 residents, community officials and business leaders. The $309,000 project identified seven core objectives and 38 specific strategies. The plan also includes more than 300 different recommendations towards achieving those goals.

Some of those goals were reflected in actions approved over the last year by county commissioners, including increasing the local hotel room tax to allocate additional money for tourism projects and the creation of a demolition fund to pay for the removal of blighted buildings throughout the county.

Jim Smith, executive director of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland County, called implementation of the plan imperative for the county’s future.

“If we don’t solve our workforce issues, companies will leave,” Smith said.

The plan identifies steps to improve job opportunities; highlights the county’s cultural, historical and recreation assets; seeks to revitalize urban centers and local business districts; promotes use of parks and nature; eliminate blight from communities; modernize the local economy and enhance public transportation.

It carries a series of proposals that range from sweeping efforts to train and assist the matching of workers with jobs, to environmental cleanups, the building of new recreation facilities and rebranding the county as a restaurant hub.

As part of the plan, the county will be divided into seven regional districts, with each independently determining and enacting it’s own priorities for implementation.

Thursday’s approval came after a group of residents, some of whom spoke this week during a public hearing, asked commissioners to oppose or delay a vote on the plan. Some suggested the plan carries requirements on local residents and municipalities.

Commissioners and Rigone denied that the plan carries any mandates.

“There are absolutely zero restrictions on any person or local governments,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

County officials said the comprehensive plan effort is one that should be embraced by residents to address the county’s aging population that has been in decline for the last four decades.

“To do nothing is not an option. We need to young the people up,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

