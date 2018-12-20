Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Commissioners approve new Westmoreland County comprehensive plan two years in the making

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 5:24 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

After two years of public hearings, planning and debate Westmoreland County’s blueprint for future growth was approved Thursday.

The 110-page document outlines strategies to reverse the county’s shrinking population and help lure more businesses and industries as well as enhancing the quality of life for residents for the next 10 to 15 years. It replaces the county’s first and only other comprehensive plan that was enacted in 2005.

“Now the implementation has to start,” said Jason Rigone, director of the county’s planning department.

Work on the new comprehensive plan project called “Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” started in 2016 and included public participation from more than 5,000 residents, community officials and business leaders. The $309,000 project identified seven core objectives and 38 specific strategies. The plan also includes more than 300 different recommendations towards achieving those goals.

Some of those goals were reflected in actions approved over the last year by county commissioners, including increasing the local hotel room tax to allocate additional money for tourism projects and the creation of a demolition fund to pay for the removal of blighted buildings throughout the county.

Jim Smith, executive director of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland County, called implementation of the plan imperative for the county’s future.

“If we don’t solve our workforce issues, companies will leave,” Smith said.

The plan identifies steps to improve job opportunities; highlights the county’s cultural, historical and recreation assets; seeks to revitalize urban centers and local business districts; promotes use of parks and nature; eliminate blight from communities; modernize the local economy and enhance public transportation.

It carries a series of proposals that range from sweeping efforts to train and assist the matching of workers with jobs, to environmental cleanups, the building of new recreation facilities and rebranding the county as a restaurant hub.

As part of the plan, the county will be divided into seven regional districts, with each independently determining and enacting it’s own priorities for implementation.

Thursday’s approval came after a group of residents, some of whom spoke this week during a public hearing, asked commissioners to oppose or delay a vote on the plan. Some suggested the plan carries requirements on local residents and municipalities.

Commissioners and Rigone denied that the plan carries any mandates.

“There are absolutely zero restrictions on any person or local governments,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

County officials said the comprehensive plan effort is one that should be embraced by residents to address the county’s aging population that has been in decline for the last four decades.

“To do nothing is not an option. We need to young the people up,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me