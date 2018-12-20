Route 30 crashes close down highway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two crashes involving at least four vehicles along Route 30 Thursday afternoon closed down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the busy highway between the West Newton Street exit in Greensburg and North Greengate Road in Hempfield, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

Two vehicles in the westbound lanes between the West Newton exit and the Route 30 onramp from West Otterman Street suffered extensive damage in the crash, which was reported at 4:45 p.m. At least two other vehicles in the eastbound lane in that area were involved in a collision, but damages appeared to be minor.

Emergency responders opened one lane of eastbound traffic at 6:15 p.m. and traffic was rerouted through Greensburg.

Hempfield and Greensburg fire departments responded to the accidents, as well as Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and state police at Greensburg.

Additional details were not available.

