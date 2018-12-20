Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Route 30 crashes close down highway

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Vehicle damaged in eastbound lanes of the Route 30 Greensburg Bypass on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. The accidents closed down a section of Route 30.
Vehicle damaged in crash along the westbound lanes of the Greensburg Bypass on Route 30 on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Damaged vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Route 30 Greensburg Bypass on Thursday night.
Updated 4 hours ago

Two crashes involving at least four vehicles along Route 30 Thursday afternoon closed down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the busy highway between the West Newton Street exit in Greensburg and North Greengate Road in Hempfield, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

Two vehicles in the westbound lanes between the West Newton exit and the Route 30 onramp from West Otterman Street suffered extensive damage in the crash, which was reported at 4:45 p.m. At least two other vehicles in the eastbound lane in that area were involved in a collision, but damages appeared to be minor.

Emergency responders opened one lane of eastbound traffic at 6:15 p.m. and traffic was rerouted through Greensburg.

Hempfield and Greensburg fire departments responded to the accidents, as well as Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and state police at Greensburg.

Additional details were not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

