Westmoreland County to hire 12 more jail guards

Westmoreland County will hire a dozen full-time jail guards as part of a plan officials said will ultimately save taxpayer’s money.

The additional corrections officers will be added to the current staff of 115 full-time and 31 part-time guards who patrol around-the-clock at the county jail in Hempfield.

“Because overtime is so high there, we are creating these 12 new full-time positions in the hopes it will save money next year,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

Overtime expenses have been an issue at Westmoreland County Prison, where minimum staffing needs have routinely been met by having some guards take overtime shifts to fill in for colleagues on sick leave, vacation or other absences.

As many as 60 shifts a week have had to be filled with part-time guards or through overtime for full-timers, Warden John Walton said. Having additional full-time staff will allow for fewer overtime shifts, he said.

“We’ve had openings on the schedule for the last 15 years,” Walton said.

Amanda Bernard, the county’s human resources director, said the county has paid guards more than $523,000 for 17,000 hours of overtime this year. Overtime expenses increased from 2017, when nearly $390,000 was paid out to guards who worked more than 13,000 additional hours.

Officials said full-time salaries for the new guards is budgeted to be $549,120 next year, or roughly $45,000 a year for each guard.

The county is required to have 29 guards on the job during daylight and evening hours and 19 guards on the midnight shift, according to the warden.

Hard-to-fill part-time guard jobs will be frozen at 31 positions. The county previously was able to hire up to 41 part-timers but routinely has about 10 vacancies, Bernard said.

Part-timers currently on staff will be given the first option to fill the new full-time jobs, Walton said.

It is expected to take about three months for all of the new jobs to be filled, officials said.

