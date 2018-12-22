Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Snow cloaks Laurel Mountain for opening of ski season

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 8:00 a.m.

Workers at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort were on the job early today, preparing for the 9 a.m. start of the ski season at the iconic Westmoreland County ski area.

Although snow was only beginning to fall in spits and starts throughout central Westmoreland County, spokesman for the ski area at the far eastern area of the county reported that Laurel, like much of Somerset and Cambria County received three inches of snow overnight.

Skiers can hit the trails at the mountain that boasts the state’s steepest drop from 9 a.m. until 9 pm. today and Sunday. Located amid Laurel Mountain State Park, the ski area boasts the highest vertical drop in Pennsylvania.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

