Ligonier Police arrest would-be burglar who attempted to break into officer's home
Updated 10 hours ago
Ligonier Police said a Laughlintown man was arrested early Saturday morning after he attempted to burglarize the home of an off-duty Ligonier borough police officer.
Officer Shawn Knepper said a man identified Brad Steffey, 36, of Laughlintown, was found attempting to break into the home of an off dusty officer at about 3:45 a.m., Saturday. Knepper said the off-duty officer was injured in an altercation with the would-be burglar when he came upon Steffey and attempted to subdue him. Knepper said Steffey fled and was apprehended by police a short distance away.
Knepper said Steffey, who was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning, will be charged with and array of criminal counts including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal attempted burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
No additional information on the officer’s condition or Steffey was available Saturday morning.