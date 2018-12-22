Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ligonier Police arrest would-be burglar who attempted to break into officer's home

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Ligonier Police said a Laughlintown man was arrested early Saturday morning after he attempted to burglarize the home of an off-duty Ligonier borough police officer.

Officer Shawn Knepper said a man identified Brad Steffey, 36, of Laughlintown, was found attempting to break into the home of an off dusty officer at about 3:45 a.m., Saturday. Knepper said the off-duty officer was injured in an altercation with the would-be burglar when he came upon Steffey and attempted to subdue him. Knepper said Steffey fled and was apprehended by police a short distance away.

Knepper said Steffey, who was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning, will be charged with and array of criminal counts including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal attempted burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

No additional information on the officer’s condition or Steffey was available Saturday morning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me