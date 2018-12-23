Police: Robber points gun at Dollar General clerk in East Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a Dollar General store employee Saturday morning and demanded money.

The suspect entered the Crossroads Plaza store in East Huntingdon at 9:56 a.m., police said. The white male suspect’s face was covered with a black and white bandana.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, pants and gloves. It was unclear if he got any money in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

About six hours later and nine miles away, a person pointed a gun at a Dawson Dairy Mart employee and demanded cash, troopers said. It was unclear if the two robberies are related.

State police said a suspect entered the store in Dawson, Fayette County, just before 4 p.m. The suspect fled with cash. No description was available. Anyone with information about that robbery is asked to call state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.