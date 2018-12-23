2 hurt Sunday morning at house fire in North Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was hurt in a fire at his North Huntingdon home Sunday morning, according to Circleville Fire Chief Craig Couchenour.

When firefighters arrived, the man was lying on a blanket in his front yard. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Couchenour said.

Also hospitalized was a Circleville firefighter who suffered minor burns.

Firefighters were called to Center Street at 9:40 a.m. and found flames shooting out of the front door. The house was heavily damaged.

“Most of the fire was in the first (floor) and it got up into the second (floor),” Couchenour said.

Neighbor Deanna Harbulak was making an omelette with fresh mushrooms from Pittsburgh’s Strip District when she smelled smoke and heard fire trucks.

She saw her neighbor lying in the front yard and flames coming from the home.

She and her husband moved pictures and bills from the side of their home that faces where the flames were, just in case.

A township fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The fire delayed Circleville Fire Department’s annual “Santa detail” which was to have started at 11 a.m., Couchenour said. Firefighters had stuffed 1,700 bags with candy to be handed out to children as fire trucks parade through the neighborhoods. The detail typically takes a few hours.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.