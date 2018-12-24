Derry man accused of assaulting woman hours after arrest for public drunkenness, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hours after being cited for public drunkenness in Greensburg on Saturday, a 28-year-old man was charged with assaulting a Derry Borough woman inside her apartment, police said.

Joshua M. Conner, 28, of Derry, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, making terroristic threats, and four counts of child endangerment after the 5:30 p.m. incident at Derry Manor Apartments on West Fourth Street.

Conner was arraigned before District Judge Roger Eckels and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

Borough police Officer Thomas Dessell said he was summoned to the apartment for a report of a domestic argument where a man was threatening a woman with a hammer.

When he arrived, he found a woman hiding in a bathroom with Conner outside holding a hammer. Dessell ordered Conner to drop the hammer and he was taken into custody.

“Several holes the size of a hammer head were obsevered, with the door knob being broken out and on the ground,” Dessell wrote.

The woman told police that Conner and she “began arguing over his alcohol consumption and the fact that he was arrested earlier (Saturday) by the Greensburg Police Department for public drunkenness.”

Although the woman appeared to have several abrasions on her forearms, Dessell said she declined medical treatment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.