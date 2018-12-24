For some in a giving mood, Christmas Eve blood donations fit the bill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Greensburg resident Kathie Brannigan admitted Christmas Eve usually is associated with last-minute tasks such as cooking or shopping. But Monday she did something different.

She donated blood.

Brannigan was among the dozens of donors who showed up at Greensburg Hose Company 1 on McLaughlin Drive between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make a blood donation to the American Red Cross.

“I have a special type blood, O positive, and I know it’s really needed this time of year with everything else going on in peoples’ lives, so I decided to come by and donate. It’s pretty close to home and it is the holiday season,” Brannigan said.

An on-site worker for the Red Cross, who declined to give her name, said the Christmas Eve mobile donation sites are not rare.

“They actually are among our highest participation rates,” she said, adding 16 of the 23 donor reservation slots were already filled.

“It doesn’t really cost anything and it can really help people in a time of need,” she said.

Douglas “Mickey” Angelo, a member of Greensburg Hose Company 3, said he is a regular donor. He saw in fire department literature there was a need for donors so he decided to “help out.”

“I’m up to 79 units and I like to help out,” Angelo said.

Greensburg Public Works Director Tom Bell, who is the city fire chief, had the day off.

He was at the blood drive assisting donors signing in.

“We’re really more than happy to help out anytime there is a need. We’re glad to do it,” he said.

Hose Company 1 Capt. Bob Rhody was among the blood drive organizers.

“We’re already planing another one sometime in April,” he said.

He handed out special donor shirts to participants as they departed.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.