Prosecutors want new allegations against Westmoreland sheriff added to criminal information

Prosecutors want jurors to hear evidence that alleges Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held personally went out with uniformed deputies to place campaign signs along the route of a police officer’s funeral procession.

According to court records, two deputies who worked with Held in May 2015, just before that year’s primary election in which the sheriff was seeking a second term, are prepared to testify at the sheriff’s retrial next year on public corruption charges.

Held, 44, of Hempfield is awaiting another trial on two charges that he directed his office staff, while on duty, to perform chores for his re-election campaign.

Prosecutors are seeking to amend the criminal information against Held to include the new allegations. No additional charges have been filed.

According to court documents, Deputy Attorney Bobbi Jo Wagner contends Held and the two deputies placed the sheriff’s campaign signs on the route of the funeral procession for Ligonier Township police officer Eric Eslary, who was killed by a drunk driver in May 2015.

“The work occurred during normal business hours, and the signs were placed just a few weeks before the primary election,” according to the prosecution’s motion.

Wagner made a similar attempt to amend the criminal information against Held at the start of the sheriff’s first trial in early December.

At that time, Senior Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany denied the motion, saying the request was made too close to the start of the trial and that the defense could not adequately prepare for the testimony.

Creany said the new evidence could be relevant but denied the prosecution’s motion “out of an abundance of caution.”

After three days of testimony earlier this month, Held’s case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury initially returned to the courtroom with a guilty on both counts it considered against the sheriff. But, during individual polling, one juror declined to confirm his verdict. After another 30 minutes of deliberations, the mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors have said they will again put the sheriff on trial.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera said Monday prosecutors should not be permitted to introduce the new evidence at the second trial.

“The judge denied the last motion to amend before the last trial. The law of the case, at least in my opinion, would not permit for an amendment,” Tutera said. “The prosecution is grasping at straws and is trying to use any tactics they can to inflame the feelings of potential jurors.”

Creany is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on the defense request for the case to be dismissed.

The judge also is expected to hear arguments on the Tribune-Review’s request to release the names of jurors in Held’s trial. Creany has so far refused to make the names of jurors public.

