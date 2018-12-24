Cops: Jeannette woman left 2 kids home while she stole a vehicle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette woman allegedly left two children, ages 10 and 7 months, at her home with a man wanted on a warrant while she stole a vehicle Saturday morning, according to court papers.

Police said the home was in deplorable condition when they arrived after taking Amber L. Tavener, 40, into custody in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Police were called to Clay Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a Toyota 4Runner that had been stolen and returned. The victim pointed out Tavener, who was staggering away, as the suspect, police said.

While under arrest, Tavener told investigators that the children were home with a man whose first name she did not know. Officers said the house had clothing, trash and moldy food strewn around. The toilets appeared to be clogged and a stack of dirty dishes sat in the kitchen, police said.

The children, who are in the care of another person, told police the man had been sleeping on the kitchen floor but ran out as officers arrived.

When reached by phone Monday, Tavener denied the allegations, saying she didn’t steal the vehicle and was unaware the man in her home had a warrant out for his arrest.

“The condition of this house is not bad,” she said, adding that she and her children had recently been staying in Irwin after furnace problems at the Jeannette home. “I’m a good mom.”

Tavener is charged with numerous offenses, including theft, receiving stolen property, child endangerment and driving under the influence. She was freed after posting $10,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 3. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

