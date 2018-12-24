Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Jeannette woman left 2 kids home while she stole a vehicle

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Amber Tavener
Amber Tavener

Updated 13 hours ago

A Jeannette woman allegedly left two children, ages 10 and 7 months, at her home with a man wanted on a warrant while she stole a vehicle Saturday morning, according to court papers.

Police said the home was in deplorable condition when they arrived after taking Amber L. Tavener, 40, into custody in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Police were called to Clay Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a Toyota 4Runner that had been stolen and returned. The victim pointed out Tavener, who was staggering away, as the suspect, police said.

While under arrest, Tavener told investigators that the children were home with a man whose first name she did not know. Officers said the house had clothing, trash and moldy food strewn around. The toilets appeared to be clogged and a stack of dirty dishes sat in the kitchen, police said.

The children, who are in the care of another person, told police the man had been sleeping on the kitchen floor but ran out as officers arrived.

When reached by phone Monday, Tavener denied the allegations, saying she didn’t steal the vehicle and was unaware the man in her home had a warrant out for his arrest.

“The condition of this house is not bad,” she said, adding that she and her children had recently been staying in Irwin after furnace problems at the Jeannette home. “I’m a good mom.”

Tavener is charged with numerous offenses, including theft, receiving stolen property, child endangerment and driving under the influence. She was freed after posting $10,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 3. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me