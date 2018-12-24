Unity man files appeal of rape conviction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Unity man serving up to eight years in prison for the rape of a teen girl claims in an appeal filed Monday that his accuser’s emotional and mental health problems made her testimony at trial unreliable.

Bruce Palmer, 34, was convicted in August of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted the the girl over a three-year period that ended in 2014.

“The alleged victim suffered from serious emotional and mental health problems, truancy and use of illegal drugs prior to the occurrence of the alleged assaults,” wrote Suzanne M. Swan, Palmer’s new defense attorney.

Palmer was convicted of 13 criminal counts, including rape and other offenses. He was sentenced in November by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger to serve four to eight years in prison.

According to the appeal filed before Krieger, Palmer contends he was not adequately represented during the trial by his former lawyer, Jeff Monzo, who he claims did not properly question witnesses and failed to produce evidence he said would have led to his acquittal.

The appeal also claims Monzo failed to ask for a mistrial because of the girl’s emotional outbursts in court. The defense said Palmer’s accuser ran from the courtroom and cried while seated in front of two jurors who offered her tissues and two other jurors who witnessed her sobbing in the hallway outside of the courtroom.

“The unavoidable cumulative effect of these inflammatory incidents, which involved the alleged victim, who was the only direct witness against Mr. Palmer, was to deny Mr. Palmer a fair trial,” Swan wrote in the appeal.

Monzo could not be reached for comment.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.