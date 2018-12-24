Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity man files appeal of rape conviction

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

A Unity man serving up to eight years in prison for the rape of a teen girl claims in an appeal filed Monday that his accuser’s emotional and mental health problems made her testimony at trial unreliable.

Bruce Palmer, 34, was convicted in August of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted the the girl over a three-year period that ended in 2014.

“The alleged victim suffered from serious emotional and mental health problems, truancy and use of illegal drugs prior to the occurrence of the alleged assaults,” wrote Suzanne M. Swan, Palmer’s new defense attorney.

Palmer was convicted of 13 criminal counts, including rape and other offenses. He was sentenced in November by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger to serve four to eight years in prison.

According to the appeal filed before Krieger, Palmer contends he was not adequately represented during the trial by his former lawyer, Jeff Monzo, who he claims did not properly question witnesses and failed to produce evidence he said would have led to his acquittal.

The appeal also claims Monzo failed to ask for a mistrial because of the girl’s emotional outbursts in court. The defense said Palmer’s accuser ran from the courtroom and cried while seated in front of two jurors who offered her tissues and two other jurors who witnessed her sobbing in the hallway outside of the courtroom.

“The unavoidable cumulative effect of these inflammatory incidents, which involved the alleged victim, who was the only direct witness against Mr. Palmer, was to deny Mr. Palmer a fair trial,” Swan wrote in the appeal.

Monzo could not be reached for comment.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me