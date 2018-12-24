Cops: Westmoreland County woman attempted to avoid arrest by hiding in suitcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When members of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department warrant team opened a suitcase stowed away in a Rostraver home Monday, they might have expected to find clothes neatly packed for a holiday vacation.

Instead, as they pulled the suitcase from the closet and unzipped the black bag, out stepped a 43-year-old female drug fugitive who had been curled up inside.

Terri L. Downs-Hayes of Smithton was arrested 11:30 a.m. Monday after the raid on the residence in the 300 block of Darr Road in the small village of Van Meter.

Deputies received a tip that Downs-Hayes, a fugitive who failed to appear for hearings on felony drug counts, was inside the home and secured the area. After no one responded to repeated knocks and a loudspeaker announcement, deputies forced open a door “that had been fortified with 2-by-4 (wood) beams,” police said in a news release.

Once inside, three occupants gave deputies conflicting information on Downs-Hayes’ whereabouts.

“The search of the residence eventually focused on a rear bedroom closet that was being guarded by two pitbulls,” deputies said. The dogs were removed without any deputies being injured.

Deputies unzipped the large suitcase and found Downs-Hayes hiding inside.

Downs-Hayes, who had been reportedly hiding in Pittsburgh while being wanted in Westmoreland County on felony marijuana possession, was pulled over in October and was found with crack and powder cocaine, Suboxone strips, Xanax tablets, a crack pipe and an illegal spring-assisted folding knife, according to court documents.

She was arraigned on additional charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and attempting to elude police, tampering with evidence, possession of prohibitive offensive weapons, driving on a suspended license, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by deputies.

She was released on $50,000 bond posted by a bail bondsman, according to court dockets. However, she failed to appear for multiple preliminary hearings before Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner in those cases.

Downs-Hayes is now in the county prison on a bench warrant for failing to appear. Police said they are considering filing complaints against the people inside the home Monday for hindering apprehension of a fugitive.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.