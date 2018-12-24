Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Last-minute shoppers hit the stores the day before Christmas

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the stores, last-minute shoppers — mainly men — were in search for the perfect gifts.

“It’s a big day (Christmas Eve) for men. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I know who to expect,” said Mary Jo DePalma, owner of J&J Jewelers of Jeannette.

In fact, she was waiting for one traditional last-minute shopper, Eddie, to get to the store 15 minutes before closing, just like clockwork.

The women whose husbands or boyfriends are among the last-minute shoppers, benefit from the procrastination, DePalma said. No hemming or hawing as the clock runs down on the Christmas gift-buying season.

“They’re so last minute, they get their wife a better gift,” DePalma said.

Mark Gibbon of Jeannette, a last-minute shopper, said waiting till the last day is a tradition with him.

For him, shopping late would be starting at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, he joked.

“This is the only place I shop,” Gibbon said.

He relies upon DePalma’s expertise to help him select a gift for his wife, which is gift wrapped and ready to go.

Gibbon, not wanting to spoil his wife’s holiday surprise, declined to divulge what he bought.

A steady stream of customers — both male and female — were making last-minute purchases at Penelope’s in Greensburg before the store closed at 2 p.m., said gift shop owner Mary Wilmes.

“This year, it’s been 50-50,” Wilmes said of the gender divide among her Christmas Eve buyers.

Some of the customers are pretty specific about what they want and that wish can be difficult to fulfill at the last minute, said Wilmes, who has worked at the business for 30 years and owned it for three.

Among the women checking out merchandise was Andrea Besh of Arnold, a clerk for Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger.

Besh said she was in search of a small gift — a stocking stuffer — for her fiance.

The split among Chrys Sebula’s customers at Curious Cat in downtown Irwin was decidedly male — like 80 percent.

“The guys were shopping for last-minute gifts and the women for baking items,” Sebula said.

One of those men was her son, Eric Sebula of Trafford, who was buying a last-minute gift for his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother.

“I wanted to get one last thing,” he said, as he walked out with a bag full of gifts.

At McFeeley’s Gourmet Chocolate shop in Irwin, customers of both sexes were buying stocking stuffers, particularly chocolate-covered pretzels, said Jess McClelland, store clerk.

At Lapel’s, a men’s fashion store in downtown Greensburg, business was steady Monday with customers buying a lot of small items, said Barbara Atwood, sales clerk.

One man was buying clothes for himself, as a gift to him from someone else, Atwood said.

Jackie Manley of Hempfield was buying jewelry at J&J Jewelers. She was shopping for a gift for her father Wayne Johnston to give to her mother, Sandy.

“He relies on me to do it every year,” Manley said, adding her mother knows whose doing the shopping.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Jess McClelland, a clerk at McFeely's Gourmet Chocolate in Irwin, weighs chocolate for a customer.
Joe Napsha Photo
Jess McClelland, a clerk at McFeely's Gourmet Chocolate in Irwin, weighs chocolate for a customer.
Mary DePalma checking out jewelry for a customer at J&J Jewelers in Jeannette.
Joe Napsha Photo
Mary DePalma checking out jewelry for a customer at J&J Jewelers in Jeannette.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me