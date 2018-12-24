Last-minute shoppers hit the stores the day before Christmas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the stores, last-minute shoppers — mainly men — were in search for the perfect gifts.

“It’s a big day (Christmas Eve) for men. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I know who to expect,” said Mary Jo DePalma, owner of J&J Jewelers of Jeannette.

In fact, she was waiting for one traditional last-minute shopper, Eddie, to get to the store 15 minutes before closing, just like clockwork.

The women whose husbands or boyfriends are among the last-minute shoppers, benefit from the procrastination, DePalma said. No hemming or hawing as the clock runs down on the Christmas gift-buying season.

“They’re so last minute, they get their wife a better gift,” DePalma said.

Mark Gibbon of Jeannette, a last-minute shopper, said waiting till the last day is a tradition with him.

For him, shopping late would be starting at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, he joked.

“This is the only place I shop,” Gibbon said.

He relies upon DePalma’s expertise to help him select a gift for his wife, which is gift wrapped and ready to go.

Gibbon, not wanting to spoil his wife’s holiday surprise, declined to divulge what he bought.

A steady stream of customers — both male and female — were making last-minute purchases at Penelope’s in Greensburg before the store closed at 2 p.m., said gift shop owner Mary Wilmes.

“This year, it’s been 50-50,” Wilmes said of the gender divide among her Christmas Eve buyers.

Some of the customers are pretty specific about what they want and that wish can be difficult to fulfill at the last minute, said Wilmes, who has worked at the business for 30 years and owned it for three.

Among the women checking out merchandise was Andrea Besh of Arnold, a clerk for Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger.

Besh said she was in search of a small gift — a stocking stuffer — for her fiance.

The split among Chrys Sebula’s customers at Curious Cat in downtown Irwin was decidedly male — like 80 percent.

“The guys were shopping for last-minute gifts and the women for baking items,” Sebula said.

One of those men was her son, Eric Sebula of Trafford, who was buying a last-minute gift for his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother.

“I wanted to get one last thing,” he said, as he walked out with a bag full of gifts.

At McFeeley’s Gourmet Chocolate shop in Irwin, customers of both sexes were buying stocking stuffers, particularly chocolate-covered pretzels, said Jess McClelland, store clerk.

At Lapel’s, a men’s fashion store in downtown Greensburg, business was steady Monday with customers buying a lot of small items, said Barbara Atwood, sales clerk.

One man was buying clothes for himself, as a gift to him from someone else, Atwood said.

Jackie Manley of Hempfield was buying jewelry at J&J Jewelers. She was shopping for a gift for her father Wayne Johnston to give to her mother, Sandy.

“He relies on me to do it every year,” Manley said, adding her mother knows whose doing the shopping.

