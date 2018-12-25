Mobile payment coming for Westmoreland Transit riders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Transit Authority bus riders will soon be able to pay fares through their telephones.

Authority board members Thursday authorized the use of a mobile app that will allow riders to pay for and present tickets on the buses through smartphones and other mobile devices.

The move comes as transit officials seek to move away from the troubled Connect Card payment system that launched this year.

“Even if it is working perfectly it’s not what people want,” authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec said of the Connect Card system.

The $558,000 system, paid for through grant funding, was launched in February with the cooperation of the Port Authority of Allegheny County after more than five years of planning. The cashless system allows riders to load fares on to a plastic credit card that deducts payments for each ride.

But the system has proven to be unreliable and slow to reflect purchases by riders, Blahovec said.

Fares are paid by riders through the Connect Card as well as by cash. About 61 percent of authority bus riders during the last three months paid fares through the Connect Card system.

The authority has two years remaining on its agreement with the Massachusetts-based Scheidt & Bachmann USA for the cashless fare system that requires $30,000 annual maintenance payments.

The transit authority has not made its requirement payment since September, Blahovec said.

Authority officials said early next year riders will be able to download a mobile application on their telephones and instantaneously pay for fares. Fares paid through Connect Card will also be accepted, according to Meghan Yuhouse, operations manager.

The authority’s one-year contract with Masabi Inc. to provide the mobile app carries no upfront costs. The company will be paid 8.5 percent from every dollar spent on its app for fares.

“I think it’s time to put us into the next century with something on the phone,” authority board member Rosie Wolford said.

Officials said the mobile app system could be operational by March.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.