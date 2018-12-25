Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mobile payment coming for Westmoreland Transit riders

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Westmoreland County Transit Authority bus riders will soon be able to pay fares through their telephones.

Authority board members Thursday authorized the use of a mobile app that will allow riders to pay for and present tickets on the buses through smartphones and other mobile devices.

The move comes as transit officials seek to move away from the troubled Connect Card payment system that launched this year.

“Even if it is working perfectly it’s not what people want,” authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec said of the Connect Card system.

The $558,000 system, paid for through grant funding, was launched in February with the cooperation of the Port Authority of Allegheny County after more than five years of planning. The cashless system allows riders to load fares on to a plastic credit card that deducts payments for each ride.

But the system has proven to be unreliable and slow to reflect purchases by riders, Blahovec said.

Fares are paid by riders through the Connect Card as well as by cash. About 61 percent of authority bus riders during the last three months paid fares through the Connect Card system.

The authority has two years remaining on its agreement with the Massachusetts-based Scheidt & Bachmann USA for the cashless fare system that requires $30,000 annual maintenance payments.

The transit authority has not made its requirement payment since September, Blahovec said.

Authority officials said early next year riders will be able to download a mobile application on their telephones and instantaneously pay for fares. Fares paid through Connect Card will also be accepted, according to Meghan Yuhouse, operations manager.

The authority’s one-year contract with Masabi Inc. to provide the mobile app carries no upfront costs. The company will be paid 8.5 percent from every dollar spent on its app for fares.

“I think it’s time to put us into the next century with something on the phone,” authority board member Rosie Wolford said.

Officials said the mobile app system could be operational by March.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me