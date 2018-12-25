Christmas dinner in Greensburg is all about serving others, volunteers say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shortly before dawn Tuesday, hours after the last carol of the third Christmas Eve service ended, Vance Booher and Scott Sucke made their way into the dark basement kitchen of First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg.

The two, who once feted diners in the elegant serving rooms of the old Mountain View Inn, were there to oversee the kitchen at the massive stone edifice where more than 40 volunteers would prepare, serve and deliver Christmas dinner for 200 people.

Sporting an apron festooned with angels, Sylvia Carlson of Greensburg smiled as volunteers bustled to and fro in the church hall. While Booher and Sucke oversaw the kitchen, Carlson organized the volunteers.

“The other churches help out. We’ve got two shifts of people who help here. For a lot of them, it makes their Christmas to spend it this way and share,” she said.

By early afternoon, the kitchen was filled with the aroma of eight hams roasting in a glaze of spices and pineapple.

Volunteers boxed up full dinners of ham, cheese potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, stuffing and gravy and fruit salad and made deliveries to 135 shut-ins.

Then the focus shifted to serving about 80 people, ranging from children to retirees who filtered into the church hall for a free Christmas dinner at 3 p.m.

“We need more ham,” one volunteer on the serving line yelled as a crew of eight plated Christmas dinner for the eager diners.

Booher quickly offered a full steam pan and retrieved an empty one.

Volunteers resumed filling heavy white dinner plates, stamped with the church’s monogram.

Paper plates, disposable cups and plastic cutlery were nowhere to be seen.

“Of course we bring out the good dishes. It’s Christmas,” Carlson said, as her volunteer waitstaff delivered plate after plate to diners seated at tables decorated with live pine boughs and festooned with ribbons, apples, oranges and candy canes.

Many of the volunteers return year after year. It is all about serving others.

“When you can’t be with family, it helps me to help them. It just fills your heart,” said Rebecca DeMuth, her eyes welling with tears as she looked out on the diners. A lifelong member of the church, DeMuth, of Greensburg, said her family is scattered across Africa, Arkansas and Florida.

Carey Franicola of Darragh said she volunteers to honor the spirit of her late mother, Carol Franicola, who died in 2017.

“She was Italian, and she was all about feeding people,” Franicola said.

Bob Dittman of Greensburg appreciates the sentiment.

A retiree who has dined at the Christmas Day dinner for the past several years, Dittman said he always enjoys the camaraderie and the food.

“It’s good cooking,” he said, smiling as he dug into a slice of ham.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.