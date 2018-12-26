Greensburg police seek Christmas Eve truck thief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police are looking for one or two people who stole a truck and several guns from the city’s Saybrook Village neighborhood. The thefts happened sometime between 1 and 5 a.m. Christmas Eve, police said.

The thief, or thieves, stole a 2016 Toyota Tundra from a residence on Battleboro Drive. The truck was later found in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County.

Two handguns were stolen from vehicles on Battleboro Drive and nearby Cranston Drive.

Security footage shows a person wearing a ski mask, ski suit and backpack trying to open doors on multiple vehicles, according to police. The person shown in the footage may have had an accomplice, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.

