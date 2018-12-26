Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Stand-up comedy shows will benefit Westmoreland parks, trail projects

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Bicyclists ride the Westmoreland Heritage Trail after a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the third phase of the trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 on the trailhead at B-Y Park in Trafford.
Laughter may be “the best medicine,” but exercise could make a good case for second place.

One can lend a helping hand to the other this winter, as two stand-up comedy shows in Westmoreland County will benefit county parks and trails projects.

The shows, for persons age 21 and older, will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Feb. 16 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road in Penn Township’s Claridge neighborhood, and March 1 at the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, 104 South Second St. The shows will include dinner as well as performances by professional comedians.

Tickets are $30 and none will be sold at the door. The evening will also include 50/50 drawings and basket auctions.

Tickets for the Colton Hall show are available at the Lamplighter Restaurant, Ferri’s Pharmacy in Murrysville, and at Colton Hall.

Tickets for the Youngwood show are for sale at Hayden’s Pharmacy, 505 N. Fourth St., Youngwood.

Tickets for both shows are available at the county parks office, 194 Donohoe Rd., Hempfield, or by calling 724-830-3952.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

