Stand-up comedy shows will benefit Westmoreland parks, trail projects

Laughter may be “the best medicine,” but exercise could make a good case for second place.

One can lend a helping hand to the other this winter, as two stand-up comedy shows in Westmoreland County will benefit county parks and trails projects.

The shows, for persons age 21 and older, will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Feb. 16 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road in Penn Township’s Claridge neighborhood, and March 1 at the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, 104 South Second St. The shows will include dinner as well as performances by professional comedians.

Tickets are $30 and none will be sold at the door. The evening will also include 50/50 drawings and basket auctions.

Tickets for the Colton Hall show are available at the Lamplighter Restaurant, Ferri’s Pharmacy in Murrysville, and at Colton Hall.

Tickets for the Youngwood show are for sale at Hayden’s Pharmacy, 505 N. Fourth St., Youngwood.

Tickets for both shows are available at the county parks office, 194 Donohoe Rd., Hempfield, or by calling 724-830-3952.

