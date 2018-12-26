Retired Greensburg cop throws in for Westmoreland County Sheriff post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Retired Greensburg police Officer Eugene Zulisky said he will be a candidate next year for Westmoreland County sheriff.

Zulisky, 52, worked 28 years as a city police officer before his retirement in 2015.

“My goal is to rectify the issues within the Sheriff’s Department and move the department forward in the right direction,” Zulisky said.

The sheriff’s office has been besieged with lawsuits since 2012, as county commissioners have paid out more than $350,000 to settle legal actions brought against the department.

Zulisky, a Republican, has served as a volunteer firefighter for the city of Greensburg, an assistant track and field coach for Greensburg Salem School District and a volunteer instructor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Two-term incumbent Sheriff Jonathan Held has not announced whether he will seek another four-year term in office.

Former Greensburg Magisterial District Judge James Albert previously announced he will run for sheriff as a Democrat.

Zulisky was unsuccessful in his bid seeking to fill the vacancy for Albert’s district justice office after his retirement in 2015.

