Westmoreland

Lawsuit claims Derry man did not receive proper medical care while in custody at Westmoreland County Prison

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 4:21 p.m.

The estate of a Derry man who died Christmas Day 2016 while in custody at Westmoreland County Prison has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he did not receive proper medical care while behind bars.

The lawsuit contends Gary L. Dubois, 50, was a heavy heroin user who required detoxification when he was jailed Dec. 20, 2016, and in the facility’s medical unit. He was never treated for an ongoing stomach ailment and died five days later, after guards found him unresponsive in his cell, the lawsuit says.

Dubois’ estate seeks unspecified damages for wrongful death and negligence, claiming jail staff and medical personnel did not properly monitor him in the facility, according to the five-count lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are Westmoreland County, the jail, Warden John Walton and Wexford Health Sources Inc., the Pittsburgh-based company that operates the facility’s medical unit.

Walton declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit. Representatives from Wexford Health Sources could not be reached for comment.

Dubois, the lawsuit said, initially pleaded guilty to drug charges in March 2016 and was sentenced to probation. He was charged with drunken driving in June 2016 and was arrested and jailed in December of that year on a bench warrant. Jail officials and medical personnel should have discovered his deteriorating health and transferred him to the hospital for treatment while incarcerated, the lawsuit contends.

“Instead, when prison correctional officers did perform a cell check they were indifferent to Dubois’ symptoms, cries of pain and obvious distress which was acute by Dec. 24, 2016,” according to the lawsuit.

Dubois ate breakfast Christmas Day but was found unresponsive an hour later and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lawsuit states. He died from effects of a perforated ulcer, according to the lawsuit.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

