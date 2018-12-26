Westmoreland Court of Common Pleas to operate with just 9 judges for much of 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Retired judges will cover two vacant positions on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas bench in 2019.

The understaffed court system has operated for the last year with 10 full-time judges — one short of a full complement. With Judge Anthony Marsili’s planned retirement in early January, the court will be left with nine judges.

Unless new judges are appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by the state Senate, the vacancies are expected to continue until 2020. County voters will elect two new judges in November.

“We will have to cover several days a month with senior judges,” Court Administrator Amy DeMatt said.

For the last year, the county has relied on retired Judge John Driscoll to handle family court matters. Driscoll, even though he is only paid for 10 days a month, has taken on a full case load in family court and will continue to do so in 2019, DeMatt said.

Driscoll retired in 2012 at age 70. He has continued on the Westmoreland County bench because of other retirements and a death. In order to allow the county courts to continue to operate with a full complement of criminal and family-court judges, Driscoll took on a full-time family court caseload last year after Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. retired.

With Marsili’s retirement, the county will have two civil court judges. Marsili’s existing caseload will be split between judges Chris Scherer and Harry Smail. Four judges — Rita Hathaway, Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, Christopher Feliciani and Tim Krieger — will continue to hear criminal court cases.

Judges Scott Mears, Michele Bononi and Jim Silvis, along with Driscoll, will oversee family and juvenile courts.

“We’ll still need senior judges several days a month,” DeMatt said.

Marsili is expected to work as a senior judge and hear some tax assessment appeal and mental health expungement cases. McCormick, as he did throughout this year, will preside over summary appeal hearings, DeMatt said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.