Jenko sworn in as appointed Latrobe council member

Latrobe Council gained a new member this week as Ralph Jenko began a one-year appointment to the panel.

Jenko, who turns 69 this month , was sworn in to office by council secretary Holly Peton at Wednesday’s council agenda session.

A member of the city’s zoning hearing board, Jenko will have to resign from that body now that he is a member of council.

Jenko, who pursued an unsuccessful bid for election to council in 2017, fills a seat vacated by the recent resignation of Jack Murtha, who cited a move out of the city.

In applying for the appointment, Jenko said he has “more interest in being involved in management of the city, and I’d like to be part of the team that goes forward.”

A retired information technology manager at Kennametal, Jenko holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in business administration. During his 43 years with Kennametal, he also worked in chemistry, business, finance and project management for the company.

With Jenko’s departure, the zoning hearing board will have just three members, the minimum needed for a quorum. At full strength, it is supposed to have five appointed members and an alternate, member James Miller has noted.

One of the three zoning board members, Eric Cosby, has a term expiring Jan. 31, according to the city website.

Those interested in an appointment to the zoning panel may contact the city at 724-539-8548.

