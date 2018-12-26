Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jenko sworn in as appointed Latrobe council member

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Latrobe Council gained a new member this week as Ralph Jenko began a one-year appointment to the panel.

Jenko, who turns 69 this month , was sworn in to office by council secretary Holly Peton at Wednesday’s council agenda session.

A member of the city’s zoning hearing board, Jenko will have to resign from that body now that he is a member of council.

Jenko, who pursued an unsuccessful bid for election to council in 2017, fills a seat vacated by the recent resignation of Jack Murtha, who cited a move out of the city.

In applying for the appointment, Jenko said he has “more interest in being involved in management of the city, and I’d like to be part of the team that goes forward.”

A retired information technology manager at Kennametal, Jenko holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in business administration. During his 43 years with Kennametal, he also worked in chemistry, business, finance and project management for the company.

With Jenko’s departure, the zoning hearing board will have just three members, the minimum needed for a quorum. At full strength, it is supposed to have five appointed members and an alternate, member James Miller has noted.

One of the three zoning board members, Eric Cosby, has a term expiring Jan. 31, according to the city website.

Those interested in an appointment to the zoning panel may contact the city at 724-539-8548.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me