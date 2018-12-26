Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe eyes 26 percent hike in garbage collection fees

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
The City of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets, is seen on Sept. 26, 2017.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
The City of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets, is seen on Sept. 26, 2017.

Updated 5 hours ago

Latrobe residents could see their garbage collection rates jump by 26 percent in the coming year, as city council considers a new contract with Republic Services.

Council is expected to vote retroactively on the five-year contract at its next meeting, set for Jan. 15. The new agreement would begin Jan. 1.

Under the terms, rates would increase by 26 percent in the first year and by an additional 3 percent in each of the four following years, city manager Wayne Jones said.

In 2019, quarterly fees would jump from $51 to $66 for residents who place their household trash in bags. They would continue to pay an additional per-bag sticker fee of 40 cents.

For residents who place their refuse in wheeled “toter” containers, the flat quarterly rate would increase from $66 to $81.

The monthly bag rate for commercial customers would jump from $18.50 to $23.50, Jones said.

“Even though it’s a lot, at 26 percent, it’s better than we would have been,” Jones said of the rate increase, explaining that a reverse bidding process knocked down Republic Services’ total 2019 charge for city garbage customers from $975,000 to $940,000.

“We got a better price than we would have if we had used the traditional bidding process,” he said, noting some other area municipalities are experiencing rate increases of 50 percent or more.

Republic Services, the city’s existing vendor, and a competitor, County Hauling, were finalists in the electronic bidding process conducted by city consultant Enviro 21, which set a ceiling for the bids and will collect 1 percent of the contract amount, Jones said.

With initial bids revealed, each contractor had the opportunity during a two-hour window to submit additional offers until a low bid was determined, he explained.

“We had a battle going on between County Hauling and Republic Services, and Republic came up with the low bid,” Jones said, “It brought the price down.”

“I think it’s livable,” councilman James Kelley said of the rate hike, but he added, “It’s not great.”

The city handles billing for the garbage collection, which should reflect the new rates beginning in January, Jones said.

Republic Services didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

