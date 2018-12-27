Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Two new Westmoreland district judge offices to open in early 2019

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 7 hours ago

Westmoreland County will continue its program to modernize district judge offices next year with two new facilities slated to open in early 2019.

Construction of a new facility in Washington Township is expected to be finished in late January and a new building to house Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour in Hempfield is set to open in February, according to Deputy Court Administrator Don Heagy.

“Once these are finished, there will only be six (district judge) offices left that are not owned by the county,” Heagy said.

For the last decade, the county has set out to move its 17 district judges to newly built offices owned by the county.

Work is being finished now on the $1.25 million building that will house District Judge Jason Buczak’s office in Washington Township. His current office is in a privately leased building along Route 66 that will be closed at noon Jan. 25, Heagy said.

Buczak’s new court office is located about a half mile away on Beaver Run Road. It will open at noon Jan. 30.

Mansour’s court office on South Greengate Road in Hempfield is moving just a few blocks away on property owned by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority. The authority is completing work on a new facility for the judge that will be leased to the county.

The authority also owns the property where Mansour’s office is currently located. The authority is replacing the older facility as part of a project to build a new low-income senior housing facility at that site.

Heagy said Mansour’s office is scheduled to relocate at noon Feb. 15 and reopen at the new facility Feb. 20.

The county previously rented space for all of its district judge offices but security concerns and space issues led officials to begin building newer facilities.

County officials are expected early next year to purchase the court building that currently houses the offices of District Judge Mark Bilik in Derry, Heagy said.

Once that is completed, judge offices in New Kensington, Penn Township, Unity, North Huntingdon, Ligonier and Mt. Pleasant will be last of the privately owned court facilities.

“We’ve looked at the privately leased buildings and looked at what it will take to get up to our security and operational needs. We will sit down after the start of the year and prioritize where are next new buildings will be,” Heagy said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me