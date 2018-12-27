Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Woman gets 2-4 years for threatening Westmoreland County judge

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Greensburg woman pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening to kill a judge this year.

Rebecca Elizabeth Gardner, 29, was sentenced to two to four years in a state prison.

Gardner wrote in a letter directed to Judge Christopher Feliciani that she would use a knife to kill him and then use gasoline to start a fire at his home, police said. The letter was reported to authorities May 15. Gardner signed the letter “Sincerely your killer” with her name, according to police.

“I’m just sorry for what I did, your honor,” Gardner said.

She told Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio during a plea hearing that she is being treated for a mental illness. Bilik-Defazio accepted the negotiated plea on counts of retaliation against a judicial official and terrorist threats.

“Obviously, this is another judge in our county. However, if everybody’s in agreement with the terms, I don’t have any issue,” Bilik-Defazio said.

All Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves when a Monessen man was accused of sending Bilik-Defazio a threatening letter. The trial this year was handled by an out-of-county judge. The man was acquitted.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

