Westmoreland

Westmoreland County drug court graduates its fifth class

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court on Thursday recognized four people who have completed the program as part of its fifth graduating ceremony.

The diversionary court program works to rehabilitate drug addicts charged with crimes into sober, productive members of the community. The goal is to increase public safety, decrease substance abuse and break the cycle of people committing more crimes and going back to jail. It works through intensive judicial oversight, supervision and treatment.

Participants are offered ongoing recovery support after graduation.

A by-the-numbers look at the program:

30: Total graduates, including latest four.

63 percent: The amount of male graduates.

60: Approximate number of drug court cases split by Common Pleas Judges Christopher Feliciani and Megan Bilik-DeFazio.

$300,000: Program’s annual budget. Funded through court costs paid by defendants, private donations and the county budget.

49: Number of participants since the program began (27 men, 22 women)

18: People waiting for assessments to join the program (13 men, 5 women)

Source: Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Corey Barr, 29, of Monroeville, listens as Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio talks about his road to recovery and his service in the Army, during Drug Court graduation at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Corey Barr, 29, of Monroeville, listens as Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio talks about his road to recovery and his service in the Army, during Drug Court graduation at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Cody Winslow, 21, of Jeannette, thanks the team members, classmates, and his family, as Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio looks on, during Drug Court graduation at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cody Winslow, 21, of Jeannette, thanks the team members, classmates, and his family, as Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio looks on, during Drug Court graduation at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
