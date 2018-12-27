Greensburg police release new footage of truck thief suspects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police released new surveillance footage of two people suspected of stealing a truck and several guns from the city’s Saybrook Village neighborhood.

The video, taken from a resident’s security camera, shows the pair rifling through unlocked cars in a driveway.

One of the suspects, previously described by police, was wearing a ski mask. The other could not clearly be seen in the video.

The men stole a 2016 Toyota Tundra from a residence on Battleboro Drive early Monday morning, which later was found in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County. They also stole two handguns from vehicles on Battleboro Drive and nearby Cranston Drive, according to police. Police said they believe the same suspects are connected to another string of thefts from vehicles that happened on Heather Ridge in Hempfield Township on Nov. 5.

Investigators originally were unsure whether the thefts were committed by one or two people, but the video confirms a second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-834-3800.

