Horse rescue group looks to improve Hempfield barn, farm

Second Chance Equine Association wants to help more horses.

Group officials recently bought land near Armbrust, Hempfield, and hope to raise money to outfit the barn with more stalls. Three rescued horses live there now, and a fourth is being cared for off-site. But association president Paul Reed wants to make room for 10 animals.

“We’ve been building the membership back up,” co-founder Chris LeJeune said.

The nonprofit association is embarking on a new path that includes improvements and repairs at its official home on a farm spanning 100 acres. For the past 12 years, volunteers have rescued horses being abused or neglected while educating equine owners on how to take care of their animals. LeJeune, who founded the all-volunteer group with her late husband Bryce, estimated they have seized about 150 horses that have been relocated or adopted.

After leasing their current space for several years, permanent improvements — such as a pasture fence, hay loft, trails and an outdoor ring — are in the works. Trails would be available for members.

“The facility now is starting to expand,” Reed said. “We would rather help someone, educate and help them take care (of their horse), but if cases arise …”

Group leaders hope to use the outdoor ring to evaluate and train horses while offering free clinics and other educational opportunities. They have several fundraisers and events in the works to raise money for the new mission.

In the meantime, volunteers will be cleaning stalls and working with the animals. Volunteer care coordinator Tracy McClain was involved with the organization when it started and recently got hooked again. She checks on the horses twice a day.

“I’m just glad I have so many volunteers to help,” she said.

