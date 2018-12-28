Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Horse rescue group looks to improve Hempfield barn, farm

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Paul Reed of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Lincoln, a recently rescued pony, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Paul Reed of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Lincoln, a recently rescued pony, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Bertha, a recently rescued mare, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Bertha, a recently rescued mare, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Paul Reed (left), and Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue bring rescue horses out of a stall at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Paul Reed (left), and Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue bring rescue horses out of a stall at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Bertha, a recently rescued mare, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue works with Bertha, a recently rescued mare, at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Paul Reed (left), and Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue bring a new rescue horse Ash out of a stall at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paul Reed (left), and Tracy McClain of Second Chance Equine Rescue bring a new rescue horse Ash out of a stall at the organization’s barn in Hempfield Township, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

Second Chance Equine Association wants to help more horses.

Group officials recently bought land near Armbrust, Hempfield, and hope to raise money to outfit the barn with more stalls. Three rescued horses live there now, and a fourth is being cared for off-site. But association president Paul Reed wants to make room for 10 animals.

“We’ve been building the membership back up,” co-founder Chris LeJeune said.

The nonprofit association is embarking on a new path that includes improvements and repairs at its official home on a farm spanning 100 acres. For the past 12 years, volunteers have rescued horses being abused or neglected while educating equine owners on how to take care of their animals. LeJeune, who founded the all-volunteer group with her late husband Bryce, estimated they have seized about 150 horses that have been relocated or adopted.

After leasing their current space for several years, permanent improvements — such as a pasture fence, hay loft, trails and an outdoor ring — are in the works. Trails would be available for members.

“The facility now is starting to expand,” Reed said. “We would rather help someone, educate and help them take care (of their horse), but if cases arise …”

Group leaders hope to use the outdoor ring to evaluate and train horses while offering free clinics and other educational opportunities. They have several fundraisers and events in the works to raise money for the new mission.

In the meantime, volunteers will be cleaning stalls and working with the animals. Volunteer care coordinator Tracy McClain was involved with the organization when it started and recently got hooked again. She checks on the horses twice a day.

“I’m just glad I have so many volunteers to help,” she said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me