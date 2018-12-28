Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant man accused of sexually assaulting girl for years

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Michael Coghlan

Updated 9 hours ago

An elderly Mt. Pleasant man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl over several years.

James Robert White, 73, was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.

State police allege he fondled the girl, exposed himself to her and performed a sex act in front of her on numerous occasions at his home. The girl told investigators it started when she was 4 years old and continued through her teenage years.

White is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, criminal solicitation and related offenses. A Jan. 10 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

