Westmoreland

Hempfield woman's lawsuit against Pitt claims racial discrimination

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

A Hempfield woman is suing the University of Pittsburgh for racial discrimination in connection with her dismissal in November 2017.

Lynette Samuels, who is African-American, says in the lawsuit that she was subjected to racist comments from colleagues, bypassed for a promotion for which she was qualified and treated differently than her white co-workers while working as a research technician at the university’s Division of Laboratory Animal Resources.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh, accuses the university of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993.

Samuels, hired by the university in 2014, once told her supervisor that she felt like an “indentured servant” working there, according to the lawsuit. The “unfair treatment” she received exacerbated symptoms of anxiety and depression, for which she took a two-month leave in 2017, the lawsuit states.

A month after her return, she was dismissed for “failing to monitor an anesthetized animal in a temporary location,” although she was unaware there was a rule against such a practice, according to the lawsuit.

Samuels is represented by Pittsburgh attorney Samuel J. Cordes.

The university is closed until Jan. 2 for winter recess and could not be reached for comment.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

