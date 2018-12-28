Man caught with 500 bricks of heroin on Pa. Turnpike gets 3-6 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Philadelphia man who had 500 bricks of heroin hidden in a secret compartment of his vehicle was sentenced Friday to three to six years in a state prison.

David Manuel Mora, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver the drugs.

He was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant on Feb. 1 for traffic violations and gave a state trooper permission to search his Jeep. The trooper discovered a hidden compartment in the rear of the vehicle. Inside, was about 25,000 packets of heroin worth $500,000.

The drugs were on their way from the East Coast for distribution in the Pittsburgh area, police said

The compartments used by drug runners can be activated by some type of sequence in the vehicle’s electronics, according to police. Authorities can bypass the sequence by using a battery to jump-start the electronics, forcing hydraulics to activate and open the compartments.

