Westmoreland Mall Sears to close in March

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Sears Roebuck Co. store at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield, one of the anchor stores when the mall east of Greensburg opened in 1977, will be shuttered in March, one of 80 closures announced Friday as the once-mighty nationwide retail chain faces liquidation.

The announcement was the latest round of closings of non-profitable stores for Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in October. The company, which also owns Kmart, has since announced plans to close more than 260 of its roughly 700 remaining stores within the next few months, according to a CNBC report .

At Westmoreland Mall, the Sears store occupies 200,000 square feet on two levels. While the mall is owned by CBL Properties Inc. of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sears owns the building and has a “ground lease” for the space, said Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for CBL Properties.

“We will work with the owner on redevelopment plans that will elevate the building into a more productive use for the property,” Keating said in a statement Friday.

Prior to locating in the mall, the Sears store in Greensburg was on East Pittsburgh Street, next to the site of the Shop ‘n Save store. It had been located at 101 N. Main St. in downtown Greensburg in the 1960s and featured a three-bay service station at the corner of East Otterman Street and North Maple Avenue, according to the Tribune-Review archives.

Also caught in this round of store closings was the Kmart outlet in West View, Allegheny County, which will close in March.

Unless a financial savior comes along at the last minute, Sears may be forced to shutter the rest of its stores.

As the consumer trends have changed to online shopping and lower-priced discount stores like Walmart, Sears has been in financial trouble for years.

Sears chairman Edward Lampert proposed buying the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments but, as of Friday, had not submitted a bid to do so, U SA Today reported .

Several Sears shoppers on Friday, including siblings Jerry Shanner and Jan Winkleman, said they’d be sad to see the store go the way of other retail store closings. The siblings had made a special trip from Blairsville to the Westmoreland Mall to shop at Sears on Friday.

The drive to the nearest Sears store used to be shorter. The Sears store at the Indiana Mall in White Township closed last year.

“When we were kids, my mom always ordered our clothes from Sears. I’ve been wearing Sears clothes all my life,” Winkleman said.

Latrobe resident Cheryl Piper said that, when she was a youngster, the store still was known as Sears Roebuck & Co. and she’d go there with her mom. She’s still a regular shopper.

“I love Sears. I shop there a lot,” she said. “When I came to the mall, I’d come to Sears. They seemed to always have what you wanted.”

“I’d really miss it. I shop here a lot,” said Vicki Smith, of Greensburg. “I buy all my appliances here. I like their prices.”

When Sears closes, it will be the second major anchor store at Westmoreland Mall to do so, following Bon-Ton, which closed in July.

A mini-casino will replace Bon-Ton, and local officials hope it will spur a new wave of interest and development in the mall.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.