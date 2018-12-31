Notre Dame alumni group invites public to Sabbath service, discussion in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Notre Dame Alumni Association espouses a philosophy embodied by “the six C’s” — camaraderie, Catholic spirituality, current students, community service, continuing education and communication.

In that spirit, the university’s Greensburg/Uniontown chapter has invited the public to join its members for a Jan. 18 visit to Congregation Emanu-El in Greensburg, followed by a conversation with Rabbi Stacy Petersohn.

“This is an opportune time for us to connect with our Jewish brothers and sisters and show our support, and the desire to understand each other and work together for a better community for all,” said event chair Msgr. Roger Statnick.

Following the 7 p.m. Sabbath service, guests will have an opportunity to discuss Judaism, the congregation’s worship and the current state of Jewish-Christian relations.

Alumni and members of the public are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required but can be made by emailing ndclubGU@alumni.nd.edu before Jan. 17.

The synagogue is at 222 North Main Street in Greensburg. For more, see CEIgreensburg.org .

