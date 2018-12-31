Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man allegedly carried bag with BB gun, whiskey into Westmoreland courthouse

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Westmoreland County Courthouse
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Courthouse

A Greensburg man allegedly carried a bag that contained a BB gun and small bottle of Fireball whiskey into the Westmoreland Courthouse last week, according to court papers.

Park Police officers working security at the courthouse Wednesday afternoon saw what appeared to be a handgun in 19-year-old Brandon Joseph Giron’s backpack as it went through an X-ray machine. Giron, who had already surrendered a pocket knife to police, said there was a Walther BB gun in his bag, according to the complaint.

Police searched his backpack and found the whiskey and other items containing marijuana residue. Giron is charged with possession of a firearm in a court facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol as a minor.

The charges were sent by summons. Giron did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A phone number for him could not be located.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

