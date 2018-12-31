Additional candidate added to list of Norwin board hopefuls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The list of candidates for the Norwin School Board has grown by one to 11 people seeking to fill a term that will end in December.

Kimberly Piekut of North Huntingdon was inadvertently omitted from a list of candidates who submitted their letters of interest and resumes to Westmoreland County Court by the Dec. 27 deadline, said Amy DeMatt, court administrator.

The Westmoreland County judges are scheduled to meet on Jan. 7 to hear the candidates present their reasons why they should be appointed to the school board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Shawn Petrisko in August. If the judges appoint someone as expected on Jan. 7, the candidate would be able to be seated in time for the board’s Jan. 14 and 21 meetings.

Two former directors — Rebecca Gediminskas and Ronald Giuliana, are joined by Patrick Lynn, the son of a former director, Albert Lynn, in applying for the position. Jennifer Blasko, the wife of North Huntingdon Commissioner Brian Blasko, is seeking the appointment, as is William Essay, a former North Huntingdon commissioner. Parag R. Bedekar, Keith Genicola, Amy Johnson, Cindy Kovacevic and James S. McGinley also are seeking the appointment.

The appointment fell to the judges when the school board failed to reach an agreement on a candidate multiple times and Director Barb Viola filed a petition asking the court to make the selection.

