Norwin elementary school wins national honor

A Norwin elementary school has won national honors for exceptional student achievement in 2018, one of up to 100 schools nationwide to receive such recognition.

Sheridan Terrace Elementary School in North Huntingdon, which educates students in kindergarten through fourth grade, was named a National ESEA Distinguished School for its students making significant achievements, according to the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators. The organization, which announced the recognition, is comprised of state ESEA program administrators managing state and federal education programs.

The school, which opened in 2003, serves students from Irwin, North Irwin and the North Huntingdon communities of Sheridan Terrace, Shafton, Westmoreland City, Ardara, Larimer, Trafford and Westmoreland City. The school earned the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Academics in 2014.

The distinguished school program, which started in 1996, showcases the success of schools in categories of exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, closing the achievement gap between student groups and excellence in serving special populations of students.

Heather Newell, Sheridan Terrance principal, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Marcus Cheeks, a spokesman for the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, also could not be reached for comment.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public education.

