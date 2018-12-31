Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Rainfall record set for region

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Kicking off 2019 at first night Sporting a pair of glowing 2019 glasses, Martina Marina, 12, of Maryland shows a selfie to her mother, Letizia, as the pair enjoy Highmark First Night Pittsburgh festivities Monday night outside the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Kicking off 2019 at first night Sporting a pair of glowing 2019 glasses, Martina Marina, 12, of Maryland shows a selfie to her mother, Letizia, as the pair enjoy Highmark First Night Pittsburgh festivities Monday night outside the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.
A rain-soaked windshield creates a blur effect as a man walks in front of a sandwich advertisement outside Sheetz in Murrysville on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Monday’s rain was enough to break the yearly rainfall record in the Pittsburgh region.
A rain-soaked windshield creates a blur effect as a man walks in front of a sandwich advertisement outside Sheetz in Murrysville on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Monday’s rain was enough to break the yearly rainfall record in the Pittsburgh region.
A shopper exits Shop’n Save in Murrysville on Monday as seen through a rain-dotted car window. Monday’s rain was enough to break the yearly rainfall record in the Pittsburgh region.
A shopper exits Shop’n Save in Murrysville on Monday as seen through a rain-dotted car window. Monday’s rain was enough to break the yearly rainfall record in the Pittsburgh region.

Updated 1 hour ago

If it seemed like Western Pennsylvania had a lot of rain this year, your senses are not all wet. It took until the last day of the year, but Western Pennsylvania did, in fact, set a record this year with 57.53 inches of rain as of 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve. That tops the previous record by a grand total of .01 inch, according to the National Weather Service in Moon. About 4.5 inches of the year’s total rainfall fell in December. Meteorologist Jared Reckley said the 2018 total could rise slightly because rain still was falling early Monday night.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me