Westmoreland County Community College hosts express enrollment
Updated 12 hours ago
Students seeking last-minute enrollment opportunities in higher education can explore options at Westmoreland County Community College this weekend.
WCCC will host express enrollment days Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Youngwood campus and centers in Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, New Kensington, Murrysville, Uniontown and Indiana.
Express enrollment days offer prospective students a chance to apply for admission, fill out an application for financial aid and schedule and register for classes at various WCCC locations and online all at one time. Classes for the 15-week semester start Jan. 10. The 14-week spring semester starts Feb. 14.
New students should bring a copy of their high school transcript.
Additional information about express enrollment is available at westmoreland.edu/xpress . The spring class schedule is posted at westmoreland.edu/classes .
Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.