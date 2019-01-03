Westmoreland Symphony seeks entries for 2019 Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is seeking applicants for the 2019 Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition.
The competition is open to all instrumental students up to and including high school seniors who are residents of Westmoreland or Fayette counties, or who are taking private lessons in those counties.
Participants compete for performance opportunities, determined by a panel of judges. Cash prizes also will be awarded.
Registration must be completed by Jan. 11, and live auditions for those chosen will be Sunday, Feb. 3.
A winner’s recital will be at 3 p.m., Feb. 10 at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center.
For more information, or to download a registration form, see WestmorelandSymphony.org , call 724-837-1850 or email morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.