Blairsville man jailed in Derry Township assault case
Updated 2 hours ago
A Blairsville man is in jail and awaiting trial for allegedly strangling a woman in Derry Township last year.
Brian Allan Graham, 39, is accused of punching a woman in the face and choking her during an argument on Murtha Way in the early morning of Nov. 25, state police at Greensburg said. Graham sustained lacerations to his abdomen and forearm when he attacked the woman a second time after she armed herself with a knife.
Graham waived his rights to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5 before Derry District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of strangulation, stalking, simple assault and harassment. He faces an arraignment in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 19 before Judge Christopher Feliciani.
Graham remains lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond since he was arraigned before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan on Nov. 26.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.