Minor injuries when car hits school bus in Indiana County
Updated 2 hours ago
A Penns Manor school bus carrying 11 students was hit by a car in northern Indiana County Friday afternoon when the bus was stopped and preparing to unload students in Cherryhill Township, state police at Indiana said.
The car driven by Kara N. Paronish, 19, of Northern Cambria, hit the bus driven by Sharon M. Rieger, 58, of Nicktown, as it was unloading the students at 4 p.m. Friday at a bus stop in the westbound lanes of Route 553, about 900 feet west of Ferguson Road, police said.
An 11-year-old student, who was not identified, sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by her parent, police said.
Paronish was transported by Citizens Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a suspected minor injury, police said.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.