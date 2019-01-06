Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Columbia Gas seeks to restore service in Donora

Joe Napsha | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 11:27 a.m.
Columbia Gas anticipates restoring natural gas service to about 1,700 customers in Donora within the next 24 hours, a company spokesman said Sunday morning.

Columbia Gas service technicians started to restore services to its customers Sunday morning after inspecting the gas lines in the Washington County community where service was shutoff Saturday, said Lee Gierczynski.

When the company restores the flow of natural gas into the system, Columbia Gas crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances, the company said.

The gas service was shut off Saturday when a Columbia Gas contractor working on the company’s gas line system in Donora’s downtown business district, detected “an influx of air in the (gas) line,” Gierczynski said. That was not indicative of a leak in the Columbia Gas’ pipelines in Donora, Gierczynski said.

“There was no safety concern or threat to customers,” as a result of the air detected in the line, Gierczynski said.

No one used the warming stations overnight that were set up with local emergency management officials at the Carrol Township Social Hall, 130 Baird Ave.; the Carrol Township Volunteer Fire Department, 988 Route 837; Donora Council Chambers, 603 Meldon Ave., Gierczynski said.

Anyone needing transportation to Carroll Township and Donora warming stations should call 724-379-6600.

Columbia Gas said customers with special needs or medical concerns should call the company at 888-460-4332.

For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

