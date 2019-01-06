Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Parishioners 'blessing waters' at Twin Lakes

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

On a sun-drenched day that was at least 35 degrees warmer than during last year’s event, about 40 parishioners of St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Church in South Greensburg gathered Sunday for the Blessing of the Waters, the annual tradition in which parishioners throw ice crosses into the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park east of Greensburg.

The 20-minute blessing service recognizes the Feast of Theophany, the day that Orthodox Christians celebrate the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River. It falls on Jan. 6, the day before some Orthodox Christians who still follow the Julian calendar also celebrate Christmas.

“When He (Jesus) descended into the water (of the Jordan), it was the celebration of His spiritual life. He transferred everything to be our connection with God,” said the Rev. John Nosal, the arch priest at St. Michael’s. He conducted the blessing service with the Rev. Lawrence Daniel, retired priest at SS. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church in Jeannette.

While some churches conduct the blessing within their sanctuary, St. Michael’s maintains its tradition for some 30 years of celebrating not only in church, but outdoors as well. The service commemorates Christ sanctifying the waters and His baptism by John the Baptist.

As Nick Wetzel of Greensburg swung the lighted thurible of incense, the aroma of which wafted through the crowd, Nosal made reference to how cold it was last year. It was so cold … that Jim Laffin of Hempfield had to take a saw to cut a hole into the foot-thick ice that covered the lake that January day.

A large cross inside a metal mold had to be heated before it could be removed from the mold, Laffin said.

Among those attending the blessing was Joyce Eger of Greensburg, who said she attends the traditional service because “it’s what we do.”

Nancy Mauer, drove from her home near Indian Lake, Somerset County, to participate in what she described as “a lovely day for the church.”

“We come out here to celebrate it (Christ’s baptism) where it should be celebrated,” at a body of water, Mauer said.

After parishioners tossed small ice-shaped crosses into the lake from a wooden platform jutting out into the water, Nosal and Lawrence threw a larger ice-shaped cross into water.

Lawrence recalled that when he conducted the blessing service at Carmichaels in Greene County one year, a hardy youngster dived into the Monongahela River to retrieve the large cross.

No one, however, doffed their coats Sunday to retrieve the floating cross from the waters of Twin Lakes.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

An ice-molded cross floats in the upper lake of Twin Lakes Park during the Blessing of the Waters service on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
An ice-molded cross floats in the upper lake of Twin Lakes Park during the Blessing of the Waters service on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Joyce Eger of Greesburg (left) receives blessing of the Holy Water from the Rev. John Nosal, arch priest at St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Church in South Greensburg.
Joyce Eger of Greesburg (left) receives blessing of the Holy Water from the Rev. John Nosal, arch priest at St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Church in South Greensburg.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me