Manor Public Library plans programs this month for youngsters

The Manor Public Library on Main Street, Manor, is conducting free several programs for youngsters this month.

A storytime for children age 2 and younger, “Tuesday Tales,” will be held on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., beginning Tuesday , Jan. 8 and continuing until Feb. 12. A Tuesday Tales program at 1 p.m. is for children age 3 and older.

The recycling process will be discussed Tuesday , Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. with the reading of “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright. Children should bring an old sock that will not be destroyed, but used to make a snowman craft using recyclable material.

The Bright Builders group, open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for “LEGO Winter Landscapes.” Space is limited, so registration is required.

Crafts geared toward youngsters age 2 and older will be featured in a “Winter Crafter-noon” that will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19.

Families can register for the programs by calling 724-864-6850 or visting manorpublic.library@comcast.net.